2nd fire in 5 days at Greentree Apartments displaces residents, IFD says

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A large fire on Friday afternoon was the second in five days at Greentree Apartments, the Indianapolis Fire Department said in a social media post on Friday night.

The fire was reported at 1:50 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Tamarack Lane. That’s on the city’s south side, about a mile north of Greenwood Park Mall.

No injuries were reported. Investigators on Friday night had not yet determined the cause of the fire.

The post said 20 adults, 15 children and five cats were displaced.

Initial 911 calls reported the fire on the first floor. Heavy black smoke was visible in the air as fire crews approached the scene.

The apartment building sustained damage.

The fire department said it’s working with the American Red Cross and the apartment management to provide shelter for the displaced residents displaced by the fire.

Information on the fire at the same apartment complex five days ago was not in the social media post. A check of the Indianapolis Fire Department’s Facebook page did not have information on the previous fire.