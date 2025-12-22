3 children injured in a hit-and-run crash on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three children are reported to be in stable condition following a crash on the south side of Indianapolis Monday afternoon, IMPD said.

IMPD said the crash involved two vehicles near the intersection of Madison Avenue and E. Stop 10 Road at around 3:49 p.m.

At least three young children were injured, including one who was ejected from the vehicle in the collision. All three children were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

IMPD believes the second vehicle fled the scene.

As IMPD investigates this crash, they ask anyone who has any information to contact the non-emergency number at 317-327-3811 or CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.