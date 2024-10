INDIANAPOLIS — Three dogs died in a house fire on Indy's far east side early Tuesday morning.

Indianapolis Fire Department was called to a home near 25th and North Post Road around 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters say one person and a lizard made it out safely. Three dogs perished in the fire.

The home is considered a total loss.

Investigators are still working to learn what started the fire.

According to IFD, the home did not have working smoke alarms.