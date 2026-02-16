3 fatalities reported from crash in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY — Three people died, and another sustained serious injury following a crash in Grant County on Monday, the Indiana State Police said.

According to ISP, officers from multiple departments were dispatched to the crash on County Road 600 South near County Road 1150 East shortly after 12:15 p.m.

Preliminary investigations indicate a Chevy Malibu was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, identified as Alexander McGuin, 23, of Gas City, Indiana, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Grant County Coroner, as well as passengers James M. Clark Jr., 21, of Dunkirk, Indiana, and Gracelynn N. Daniels, 19, of New Castle, Indiana.

A fourth passenger, Michael L. Reading, 22, of Hartford City, Indiana, was transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

ISP says this is an active investigation. At this time, they believe speed, alcohol and/or narcotics are contributing factors to this crash.