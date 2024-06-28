3 Hamilton County teens set to swim for Team USA in Paris Olympics

HAMILTON COUNTY — Three Hamilton County teens are set to represent team USA in Paris for the summer Olympics next month.

“It was a 30-minute drive home, this time as an Olympian,” Alex Shackell said.

The 17-year-old placed second in the 200-meter butterfly at the 2024 Olympic Swim Trials held inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

“For me, watching Rio when I was young was when I really decided that I wanted to become an Olympian,” Alex said.

The teen will join her older brother, Aaron, on the team.

Aaron won the 400-meter freestyle at the Olympic Trials.

“Going from a 5-year-old who takes a minute or longer to get across the pool to becoming an Olympian for the United States is crazy,” Aaron said.

Across Hamilton County, in Fishers, Luke Whitlock is set to make his Olympic Debut in Paris as well.

“I think it’s something that every swimmer always has as a goal of, and its always been a goal of mine, but I try to just focus on my training,” Whitlock said.

Whitlock qualified in the 800-meter freestyle.

“To see all my hard work pay off now is refreshing but I know the job isn’t finished,” Whitlock added.

The three say they understand the magnitude of this accomplishment, hoping that their journey will inspire the next generation.

“The sacrifices to have the moment of glory is so worth it,” Aaron said.

