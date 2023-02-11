3 Indiana kids heading to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII

INDIANAPOLIS — While the Indianapolis Colts aren't in the Big Game this year, three Indiana kids are preparing for the experience of a lifetime.

Colts owner Jim Irsay is sending two families from Riley Hospital for Children and one family from Peyton Manning Children's Hospital to Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.

Cade Thompson got home from a choir competition and says his mom wouldn't tell him why she was running around the house.

"I was really confused ... my mom sits me down and she's like 'you're going to the Super Bowl!" It didn't hit me until like 30 seconds later. I almost did a backflip," Thompson said. "It's crazy; I'm still processing it right now."

Brian Barbour's mom also delivered the good news to her son, who's a Chiefs fan.

"I was playing a game and then my mom, she walked in the room and then she read the email. I told my sister, she didn't believe me," Barbour said. "I couldn't believe it either. I'm really excited."

Barbour got to meet Colts quarterback Matt Ryan and play Madden with him during a hospital stay.

Jaylen Applewhite is a football player for Purdue Polytechnic High School. The Chiefs fan is excited to see his first Super Bowl.

"I've been in love with football, like, forever ... I just work hard every day because I really want to make it," Applewhite said. "I get to see probably like my future self. I might be in the Super Bowl one day."

