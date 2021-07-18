300 mile "Walk for Licenses" ends in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A walk aiming to bring attention to the need for driver’s licenses for undocumented Indiana residents ended Saturday in Indianapolis.

Undocumented immigrants with Cosecha Indiana and allies walked 300 miles across the state and started their march July 10. They marched through several cities including South Bend, Lafayette, Bloomington and Fort Wayne.

"I've lived here all my life and I know the community here and I am sick of them driving with fear just because they don't have a license even though they pay their taxes, they contribute to the state, they contribute to this economy, and I feel like it's time again for us to have those driver's licenses," one marcher said.

Earlier this year, legislation that would allow undocumented immigrants in Indiana to obtain driver's licenses were introduced as House Bill 1138 and Senate Bill 319. Similar bills have been introduced in past legislative sessions, but have never advanced out of committee.

Cosecha Indiana says 16 states and the District of Columbia currently allow undocumented to obtain licenses.

