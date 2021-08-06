$30K grant to IndyGo will help fund free, discounted rides for those in need

INDIANAPOLIS — An IndyGo foundation has received a $30,000 grant. The money will help provide access to free rides for those who need it most.

IndyGo created the "Indianapolis Public Transportation Foundation" this year. The goal of the foundation is to ensure long-term funding for free and discounted rides for those in need.

Emily Lovison is the executive director of IPTF and she says the grant from Glick Philanthropies will allow IndyGo to expand partnerships with nonprofits. Lovison says the money could provide passes worth more than 20,000 days of transportation to those who need it.