"317 Ryders" hold basketball tournament to raise money for local community center

INDIANAPOLIS — A group of motorcyclists held a basketball tournament in hopes of helping the community’s youth.

317 Ryders hosted a basketball tournament to raise money for the Hawthorne Community Center on Saturday. The proceeds will go towards buying the center new equipment and hiring new staff members.

Teams of 10 registered to play in the tournament. The club also uses the event as a chance to honor one of their fallen presidents who died from COVID-19.

“We do this basketball tournament every year to in memory of Juan “DJ Whip” Pyle, and to give back to the community,” Jimmie McMillian said. “We show people that motorcycle riders, and particularly people in motorcycle clubs, are all about riding our bikes and serving others.”

317 Ryders were joined by multiple motorcycle clubs from Indianapolis, including Capital Punishment and Dem Boyz.

The motorcyclists say they want to give children and others in the community a positive example to look up to.

“The clubs come together to give back because we are concerned about our kids and neighbors. We’re giving them a positive image of what men and women can be,” McMillian said.

317 Ryders is made up of motorcyclists from all around the community with various backgrounds and occupations.

“We have intelligent, hardworking, entrepreneurial men and women who ride bikes. They care about the community. The bikes are not cheap either,” McMillian said.

The basketball tournament is just one of the few community events 317 Ryders put on during the year.

The club holds multiple motorcycle rides, as well as community clean-ups. They are also involved in a toy and bicycle drive for kids.

317 Ryders are a part of Indy Bikes United, which is a group of motorcycle clubs that come together once a month to hold fundraisers and donate clothes, shoes and food to families in need.

The group was expecting up to 2,000 people in attendance to their 317 Old School Biker Party happening after the basketball tournament. The party was held at Moose Lodge No. 17 in Indianapolis.