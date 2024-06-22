32nd annual Indian Market and Festival returns to Eiteljorg Museum

INDIANAPOLIS — The 32nd annual Indian Market and Festival returned to the Eiteljorg Museum this weekend.

This year, nearly 150 native artists from the United States and Canada traveled to the Hoosier state to show and sell their hand-made art, including jewelry, pottery and paintings.

Attendees can also enjoy the art of storytelling at the festival.

“It’s very important we keep these traditional stories alive,” Perry Ground said. “We pass our culture from one generation to the next through storytelling.”

Ground is a storyteller and Turtle Clan member of the Onondaga Nation. He traveled from New York to Indianapolis for the Indian Market and Festival.

“Historically, people traveled from place to place or tribe to tribe to tell these stories, just like I’m doing coming to Indianapolis,” he said.

Ground says festivals like the one held this weekend are important because it shows that Native people are still part of the 21st Century.

“We want to teach visitors that our cultures, histories and traditions are still very much alive and still present today across what we call Turtle Island, or the United States,” Ground said.

Sunday is the final day of the Indian Market and Festival at the Eiteljorg Museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets for adults are $25 at the gate. Children 17-years-old and younger and museum members can attend for free.

For more information on the Eiteljorg Museum, click here.