35 residents displaced after suspected lightning strike causes apartment fire on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Fire officials say lightning could be to blame for causing a massive apartment fire on Indy’s northeast side Wednesday evening.

“We left our cat inside, we don’t know where he is,” Jon Grover said.

IFD

Grover told WRTV that he was in his room Wednesday when he smelled smoke. He looked outside and his apartment complex was on fire.

“I heard a big bang, and I thought it was a lightning strike. My wife told me our building was on fire,” Grover said.

IFD

Crews with the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to the 7000 block of Bayview Club Drive on reports of a fire at 6:45 p.m. Bayview Club Apartments are located in the area.

IFD says the fire displaced at least 35 residents.

IFD

“One in 200 times you have a lightning strike, it will hit a house,” Bo Mears said.

Mears, an electrical manager with Peterman Brothers, says there are some things you can to do protect your home.

IFD

“The best thing you can do is install a whole home surge protector. That will take the excess voltage and give it to the ground,” Mears said.

The IFD Victims Assistance and Red Cross are helping those who were displaced.