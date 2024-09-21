35-year-old man dies after being pulled from pond in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE — A man died after being rescued from a pond in Noblesville on Friday.

According to Noblesville Police Department, around 4 p.m., officers and firefighters responded to the area of Windwood Parkway and Hague Road in reference to a 911 call of a person in a retention pond.

The caller told dispatchers that a middle-aged man was seen standing on top of the water fountain located in the middle of the pond. The caller said the man then jumped in the water and never resurfaced.

Officers and firefighters arrived on the scene a short time later and immediately attempted to locate the subject.

A diver from the fire department was able to locate the man submerged underwater near where he was last seen.

Immediate medical attention and care was provided, and the subject was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The man was pronounced deceased a short time after arriving at the hospital. He was identified as Zachery R. Polson, 35, of Noblesville.

The cause of death will be determined by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.