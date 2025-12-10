'Racist policy': Marion County clerk condemns dismissal of 38 people from naturalization ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS —Thirty-eight people were turned away from a naturalization ceremony at Union Station in Indianapolis on Tuesday, according to Marion County Clerk Kate Sweeney Bell.

The dismissals occurred during the "We the People" event, where prospective citizens were allegedly denied the opportunity to take their oath of citizenship.

"I am outraged by what occurred at Union Station today," Bell said in a statement Wednesday. "Dozens of individuals who completed every requirement, passed every test, and been fully vetted by our government were turned away the day they were to become United States citizens."

Bell said the dismissals were based on national origin, calling it "a racist policy from the federal government."

The Marion County Clerk's Office regularly participates in naturalization ceremonies to help newly sworn citizens register to vote and learn about local election administration.

"These prospective citizens worked incredibly hard to reach this milestone," Bell continued. "They studied our history, learned our laws, and demonstrated their commitment to our country. They arrived with their families, filled with pride and excitement, ready to take the oath of citizenship—only to have their dreams denied at the last minute."

Bell demanded federal officials "immediately reverse this discriminatory policy and reschedule these ceremonies so that every qualified individual can complete their journey to citizenship."

"These prospective Americans deserve better than to be political pawns," she said. "They deserve the dignity, respect, and welcome that every new citizen should receive."

Details about the specific federal policy that led to the dismissals were not immediately available.