38-story Signia Hotel construction ahead of schedule thanks to mild weather

INDIANAPOLIS — The future Signia Hotel and Indiana Convention Center expansion looks like a tower of concrete at the start of 2025. By the end of the year, it should look like the glittering hotel tower the city has anticipated.

WRTV

The tower on Georgia and Illinois Streets will be 38 stories high when it is finished. Crews have built 9 of its 38 stories since work started in June and the tower's glass facade will start to be assembled later this month.

Capital Improvement Board director Andy Mallon said construction crews are now on pace to add a floor a week, which means the Signia could reach its full height before the original estimate of topping out by December.

Ratio Architects A rendering for the future Signia Hilton Hotel on the site of the former Pan American Plaza.

"It's been incredibly exciting to see floor after floor come out of the ground," Mallon said. "If we're able to top out early, then we're able to finish early and hopefully open early."

Cold weather is expected to freeze central Indiana next week, which may cause crews to take a day or two off. However, the people behind the project say they are not too concerned because of the work they already completed.

WRTV

"It's great to be able to stack weather days and get as much done as possible because weather and other obstacles will get in your way," Mallon said. "We've built in time for weather or other problems, so we feel really confident about the ability to get to where we can top out."

The Signia Hotel and Indiana Convention Center expansion is planned to open in fall 2026.