3rd annual ‘Community Day’ aims to raise awareness on resources available for Indy’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two local organizations held a free event to raise awareness on community resources available for those on the far east side of Indianapolis.

Easterseals Crossroads and the Community Alliance of the Far Eastside (CAFE) hosted their third annual Community Day.

The free event invited residents of all ages to come together for food, activities and to shed light on dozens of organizations in the area that provide resources.

“There’s information that they need about healthcare, transportation, financial resources or services for individuals with intellectual disabilities,” Cheria Caldwell, with CAFE, said.

Attendees could also receive a “passport” to use while visiting different community partners.

Easterseals is hosting its next Community Day in September at the John Boner Neighborhood Center.