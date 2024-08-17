3rd annual Cookout for Life emphasizes suicide prevention in first responders

INDIANAPOLIS — Mental health advocates gathered to raise awareness for depression in suicide prevention in a unique way, all in support of first responders who sometimes need help themselves.

The third annual Cookout for Life, organized by 21-year-old Elijah Clegg, was held on Saturday. The event was originally established in 2019 but had to take a few years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Clegg’s family, their mission is one that hits close to home.

“My brother passed away due to suicide. Since then, mental health in our family has been a huge concern,” Clegg said.

Stepping in and helping out is the mission of this firefighter's son and grandson after witnessing the frequent trauma first responders go through after responding to a 911 caller's worst day.

“A lot of the time, people dismiss mental health as not something to worry about, and as long as you take your meds, you’ll be fine, but sometimes medication doesn’t help,” Clegg said. “People who deal with that a lot are firefighters, first responders and EMS respectively.”

WATCH | Teen raises suicide awareness for first responders

Proceeds from the event will go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, as well as local Indianapolis firefighter peer support programs.

National Mental Health Resources

Mental Health America

Now Matters Now

Take 5 to Save Lives

Psymed

National Institute of Mental Health

Substance Abuses and Mental Health Services Administration

Suicide Prevention Resource Center

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers free and confidential support around the clock, seven days a week, at 800-273-8255 or via chat at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Calls are routed to one of 150 crisis centers across the United States. Help is also offered in Spanish at 888-628-9454. For callers who are deaf, or hard of hearing, can call 800-799-4889.

You can also dial 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Central Indiana Resources

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention - Indiana

Mental Health America of Indiana

Midtown Community Mental Health

