4,270-year-old human skull found in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ind. — Ancient human remains have been discovered in Fayette County.

A piece of human skull found along the Whitewater River is approximately 4,270 years old, dating back to around 2300 B.C., according to radiocarbon dating results announced Monday by the coroner's office.

The remains were found on June 2 by a landowner who immediately reported the discovery to the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.

Analysis by the University of Indianapolis Human Identification Center and testing by the University of Georgia confirmed the skull's ancient origins.

"This discovery underscores the importance of our community's vigilance and the necessity of professional collaboration," Coroner Eddie Richardson said. "I want to commend the landowner for their responsible action in immediately reporting the finding."

The announcement came on Indigenous Peoples' Day, which Richardson said provides important context for the discovery.

"This remarkable discovery is a powerful and humbling reminder that people have walked this land, our home in Fayette County, for millennia," he said.

The coroner's office is now working with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to determine next steps for repatriation and site management, ensuring the remains are handled according to cultural and legal standards.

Dr. Krista Latham, a forensic anthropologist with the University of Indianapolis Human Identification Center, led the specialized analysis that confirmed the skull's age.