1 child dies, 3 injured in crash in near northside, IMPD investigating

WRTV
INDIANAPOLIS — One child has died, and three other children are hospitalized following a crash on the near northside of Indianapolis on Tuesday, IMPD said.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 34th Street and N Keystone Avenue around 4:44 p.m.

IMPD initially reported that two of the children are in critical condition and two are in stable condition. They later confirmed one of the children died in the hospital.

IMPD stated that all drivers involved are on the scene as officers investigate.

The intersection of 34th Street and Keystone is currently closed in all directions.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

