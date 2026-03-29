4 children, woman seriously injured in rollover crash in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY — Officials said that occupants of a rollover crash in Monroe County, including four children and a woman, are being treated for serious injuries on Sunday morning.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the northbound lanes of I-69 near mile marker 107.5 at 7:41 a.m.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2025 Ford Explorer, driven by a 37-year-old man from Mooresville, left the roadway, entered the median and rolled over.

The 37-year-old woman and four children were passengers in the vehicle.

Investigators said that some of the occupants were trapped inside the vehicle and needed to be extricated by the Monroe Fire Protection District.

The occupants sustained significant injuries and were taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for treatment. One child has since been taken to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

A multi-agency investigation into this crash is underway. Investigators say the driver is cooperating.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and may have video footage is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 349-2781.

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