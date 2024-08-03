4 firefighters injured after responding to fatal east side crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Four firefighters were injured after responding to a fatal crash on Indy's east side on Saturday.

IMPD officers first responded to the fatal crash at 30th and Massachusetts Avenue around 11 a.m.

When they arrived, they located a vehicle that was crashed into a parked semi-truck. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased.

Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters were also called to respond to the scene.

According to the department, the crew of TAC43 was en-route to the location with lights and sirens activated, headed west on 30th street.

The tactical truck then made an attempt to maneuver around slowed traffic and a "wide load" being escorted by Indiana State Police.

One of the firetrucks was not successful in the maneuver, and became flipped over.

Four firefighters sustained some level of injury from minor to serious, but not life threatening, IFD said.

They were transported to the hospital and are all in stable condition.