4 injured in Bloomington house fire, suspect in custody

BLOOMINGTON — An investigation is ongoing following a house fire that injured four people in Bloomington on Sunday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Monroe County Fire was dispatched to the 3800 block of E. Anderson Road for a house fire at 2:40 a.m.

At the scene, deputies discovered there were four victims.

Initial investigations led deputies to a suspect, who officials say is in custody with officers at Eskanazi Hospital in Indianapolis, being treated for injuries related to the fire.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Department said that more details will be released at a later time.