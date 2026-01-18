Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
26  WX Alerts
News and HeadlinesLocal News

Actions

4 injured in Bloomington house fire, suspect in custody

Dispatcher answers 911 call from own daughter about house fire
MattGush/ThinkStock
MattGush
<p>A fire engine races to the scene of an emergency.</p>
Dispatcher answers 911 call from own daughter about house fire
Posted

BLOOMINGTON — An investigation is ongoing following a house fire that injured four people in Bloomington on Sunday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Monroe County Fire was dispatched to the 3800 block of E. Anderson Road for a house fire at 2:40 a.m.

At the scene, deputies discovered there were four victims.

Initial investigations led deputies to a suspect, who officials say is in custody with officers at Eskanazi Hospital in Indianapolis, being treated for injuries related to the fire.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Department said that more details will be released at a later time.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.