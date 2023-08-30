4 new businesses open in Circle Centre Mall in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — You now have four new merchants to visit if you're heading to the Circle Centre Mall.

Auspicioius Boutique, Apollo's Fine Fashions, Eazy Peazy Candy and Roosters BBQ, join the list of recently opened businesses inside the mall.

"We are excited to welcome a myriad of new merchants to Circle Centre Mall. These additions not only enrich our diverse retail, dining and entertainment offerings but also reinforce our commitment to creating a unique experience in downtown Indy,” says Circle Centre Mall Vice President, General Manager Luke Aeschliman. “As we continue to evolve, we remain dedicated to providing downtown residents and visitors a destination where every visit is an opportunity to discover something new and extraordinary.”

The Circle City Mall provided the following descriptions of each new location:

Apollo’s Fine Fashions is a women and men’s fashion boutique now open on Level 2. Apollo’s offers unique finds including every color of women’s jeans imaginable, custom t-shirts, hats and hoodies.

Circle Centre Mall

Auspicious Boutique is now open on Level 3 near the Dining Pavilion. Auspicious offers an ever-changing collection of fashion and trendy accessories, thoughtful and meaningful gifts, yoga and meditation needs, home decor and more.

Circle Centre Mall

Eazy Peazy Candy is a one-stop destination for all things sugary and fun. Now open on Level 2, Eazy Peazy has a variety of candy, flavored lemonades, snacks and quick meal options like hot dogs and walking tacos. Indulge your senses and create sweet memories today.

Roosters BBQ is a soon-to-open new addition to the Circle Centre Dining Pavillion, bringing the sizzle and smoky allure of authentic barbecue to mall goers. Rooster’s owner Eddie Owens masterfully tends to his smoker every day, infusing every cut of meat with rich, smoky flavor. He transforms ordinary ingredients into BBQ bliss.

Circle Centre Mall

Mt. Fuji Sushi is scheduled to open later this year and several other openings will be announced in the coming months, according to mall officials.