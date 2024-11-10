4 people, including 2 IU students, struck by vehicle at Bloomington intersection

BLOOMINGTON — Four people, including two students at Indiana University, were struck by a vehicle on Saturday night, according to IU Police.

Officers with IUPD responded to the intersection of E. 17th St. and Eagleson Ave. on reports of a crash with injuries at 11:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned a vehicle traveling westbound on 17th Street struck four pedestrians in the roadway. Two of the victims were IU students, while the other two and the driver were not affiliated with the university.

Police say the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police. There is no evidence to suggest drugs or alcohol were a factor in this incident.

All four pedestrians were transported to a local hospital. One of them is in critical but stable condition while the other three sustained non-life-threatening injuries.