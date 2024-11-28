41st annual Thanksgiving dinner giveaway serves around 1,000 Anderson residents

ANDERSON — Thursday was a big day of giving for local churches in Anderson. It's the Gospel Highlight Broadcast's annual mission to serve.

They provided around 1,000 Thanksgiving plates to the community.

"Busy, busy, busy," said Neva Brooks.

Serving meals to the Anderson community has been part of Brooks' Thanksgiving tradition for decades.

"I started doing this as a child because my parents were part of the original turkey giveaway, so it really makes me feel good every year to come and give back to the community," said Brooks.

41 years later, the annual Thanksgiving Day dinner is still going.

James L. Warner is the last standing original member to put the giveaway together.

"It's a day of thanks that the Lord has blessed us with. We got this day and we ought to be thankful, happy, and glad that we have this day," said Warner.

He, along with other church members, volunteers, Anderson police, and the mayor, cook, serve, and deliver the meals, with turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, yams, and more.

All community members had to do was call and request a plate, go through the drive-through at Anderson St. Zion Baptist Church, or just walk inside.

"I have a guy who goes to every car and finds out how many dinners they want, then they can come inside and eat," said Warner.

They didn't forget about those who couldn't leave the house. Those meals were delivered right to people's homes.

"They are on walkers and canes. They are alone and on days like today, we really bless them and it just warms my heart when we do that," said Winston Lovelace.

Warner wants to remind others about the importance of fellowship and being kind to one another.

"Jesus said we must love and should love each other," he said.

