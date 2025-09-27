41st Circle City Classic kicks off at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — This weekend is the annual Circle City Classic, celebrating 41 years of academic achievement, culture and community pride.

Friday night, WRTV’s Amber Grigley was at the pep rally as fans got ready to see Miles College and Morgan State University face off.

The Circle City Classic is one of the biggest Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Classics in the country. It brings thousands from across the country to Indianapolis, including Charles Scott, who traveled from Augusta, Georgia.

Scott tells WRTV he's excited for the match-up, regardless of the winner.

"Either or, I'm just an HBCU fan," Scott said.

For 41 years, HBCUs have been shining on the main stage across the Midwest.

"You go from year to year, and to be able to have the community support you, that's what you really have to have in order to sustain something for 41 years like that. And then when you think about the impact of why you do this game, this game is not just about football, it's really about providing scholarships for young people to be able to further their education and particularly going to HBCU schools like Miles College and Morgan State University," Amp Harris, Promoter and Event Coordinator for Indy Black Expo, said.

This year, the Miles College Golden Bears and Morgan State University Bears are the showstoppers of the Circle City Classic.

"May the best Bear win," said a Morgan State University fan.

It's not just about the big game. Throughout events this week, organizers have worked to shed light on an important topic.

"We were intentional about reaching our young people and talking about mental health," Harris said.

Former Indianapolis Colts player and HBCU grad Antoine Bethea led the mental health symposium.

"We went and spoke to some student athletes about the importance of mental health, and when you talk about athletics, a lot of times you just think about the physical health, right? But the great ones separate themselves from the average and the good because they are mentally fit," Bethea said.

Bethea said that during his time playing for the Indianapolis Colts, he never had the chance to experience the Circle City Classic. Coming back this year, he hopes to be an inspiration to young black athletes.

"Let these student-athletes know that it is a possibility that you can go to the NFL. Pursue your dreams coming from an HBCU," Bethea said.

From the bands.

"I'm a band enthusiast, so whoever sounds the best. Quality superior sound," Scott said.

To the fans.

"It feels amazing to be in Indianapolis representing my orange and blue with my Bear family," Ernest Brevard said.

The Circle City Classic continues to be the ultimate HBCU experience.

"Historically black colleges around the country is doing amazing things," Harris said.

The parade steps off at 10 a.m. on Saturday on Pennsylvania Street. It'll head south to Ohio Street before turning back north on Meridian Street.

Meridian and Pennsylvania will be closed from I-70 South to Ohio Street for the parade.

Award-winning actor and singer-songwriter Rotimi will serve as Grand Marshal.

The game will feature HBCU powerhouses Morgan State and Miles College.

Indiana Black Expo is offering two tickets for $20 plus taxes and fees.

The 41st annual game kicks off at 3 p.m. Saturday in Lucas Oil Stadium.

It'll also feature a Greek stroll competition.