42-year-old Bedford man arrested for stalking juvenile female

BEDFORD — A 42-year-old Bedford man has been arrested for several offenses of stalking and harassing a Bedford North Lawrence female student.

Police launched an investigation after being alerted to concerning posts on twitter directed towards the student.

According to police, the concerning posts included photos of the juvenile as well as of her mother and grandmother from their high school days.

While police worked to obtain a search warrant regarding the name, email and phone number associated with the Twitter account, the posts became more aggressive and threatening in nature, police said.

On April 19, police were able to gain the phone number and address of the Twitter account.

According to police, it was also learned that the individual was registered to the same suspicious vehicle that was checked at a BNL sporting event the night of April 19.

Police conducted a search warrant on the man's home. They found evidence of him stalking the juvenile BNL student as well as evidence (letters, photos and other items) of him stalking multiple BNL high school girls dating back to the late 1990's.

Police also found multiple firearms.

The suspect was arrested and is being held at Lawrence County Jail for Stalking, level 5 felony, Intimidation, level 6 felony, and Harassment, class B misdemeanor.