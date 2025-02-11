Watch Now
42-year-old man critically injured in vacant residence fire on Indy's northside

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was critically injured in a vacant residence fire on Indy's north side early Tuesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The department said units were dispatched to a fire at 3816 Byram Ave around 5:45 a.m. Engine 14 arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the single-story structure. A total of 11 IFD units were dispatched.

During a primary search, firefighters located a 42-year-old white male victim inside the home. CPR was initiated and the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The fire was declared under control by 6:04 a.m., with a secondary search completed and all clear by 6:14 a.m.

Investigations revealed the house had been vacant for several years and lacked working smoke alarms.

Neighbors reported the injured man had been squatting in the residence.

