Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
82  WX Alerts 184  Closings/Delays
News and HeadlinesLocal News

Actions

42-year-old man dies in I-65 crash in Johnson County

Screen Shot 2021-06-16 at 12.01.40 PM.png
Storyblocks
FILE PHOTO: Ambulance lights
Screen Shot 2021-06-16 at 12.01.40 PM.png
Posted

JOHNSON COUNTY — A 42-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 65 in Johnson County.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office responded to the fatal accident on northbound I-65 at the 100N overpass around mile marker 90.8 at approximately 5:37 a.m.

Carlos Alberto Contreras Montalvo was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Johnson County Coroner's Office.

He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The crash occurred off to the right side of the interstate, allowing I-65 to remain open during the investigation.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.