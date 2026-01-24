42-year-old man dies in I-65 crash in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY — A 42-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 65 in Johnson County.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office responded to the fatal accident on northbound I-65 at the 100N overpass around mile marker 90.8 at approximately 5:37 a.m.

Carlos Alberto Contreras Montalvo was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Johnson County Coroner's Office.

He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The crash occurred off to the right side of the interstate, allowing I-65 to remain open during the investigation.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.