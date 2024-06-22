$458,872 winning lottery ticket waiting to be claimed in Indiana, set to expire July 1

INDIANAPOLIS — A $458,872 winning lottery ticket, purchased in Indiana, is waiting to be claimed and will expire on July 1st.

A Hoosier Lottery spokesperson said the ticket matching all 5 numbers was purchased at Luke 235 located at 9502 E. Ridge Rd. in Hobart for the Jan. 2 CA$H 5 jackpot drawing.

The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. ET on July 1, at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.

All Hoosier Lottery Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

The winning CA$H 5 numbers for Tuesday, Jan. 2, are: 4-9-13-18-21.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

CA$H 5 Overall Odds are 1 in 11.

