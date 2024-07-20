4th annual school supply giveaway, drive-thru prayer at Martin University

INDIANAPOLIS — Families across central Indiana are getting their kids ready for the new school year.

On Saturday, the Indianapolis Black Firefighters association teamed up with other local organizations to help prepare over 400 students for school.

The fourth annual event was held at Martin University, where families could pull up drive-thru style and receive backpacks, notebook, pens, pencils and more.

Food boxes prepared by the City of Indianapolis were passed out as well.

“It’s a good event, they have good hearts and it’s all for a good reason,” Tanya Smith, volunteer, said. “It’s a wonderful thing for the community.”

Attendees could also receive a prayer during the event.

“They get a paper heart and can write their children’s names on it. The prayer is personalized so they can feel like we’ve called their name to God, or they can hear their names being called,” Smith said.

