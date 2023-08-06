5 Indianapolis restaurants ranked among Yelp’s Top 100 in the Midwest

INDIANAPOLIS — Five Indianapolis restaurants made it onto Yelp’s list of Top 100 Places to Eat in the Midwest.

The list defines the Midwest as Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Yelp says the ranking was determined by factoring in the ratings and reviews of each restaurant between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 1, 2023.

The Indianapolis restaurants that made the list are:

No. 4: Livery

Located at 720 North College Avenue, Livery is a Latin American inspired restaurant that serves empanadas, tacos, yucca fries, margaritas and more.

No. 29: Vida

Located at 601 East New York Street, Vida is a seafood restaurant that offers foie gras, pork belly, bluefin tuna, shrimp and more.

No. 34: Che Chori Foods

Located at 3124 West 16th Street, Che Chori Foods offers Argentine inspired food. They serve buffalo chicken empanadas, Argentine chorizo empanadas, Spanish chorizo empanadas and more.

No. 35: Delicia

Located at 5125 North College Avenue, Delicia serves Latin American, Mexican and Caribbean food. Their most popular dishes are sweet corn cake, tamal corn cakes, churros and short ribs.

No. 37: Chris’ Ice Cream

Located at 1484 86th Street, Chris’ Ice Cream serves ice cream, frozen yogurt and tacos. They offer steak and chicken tacos, and a wide variety of ice cream and froyo flavors.

To view the full list, click here.