5 people, including firefighter, injured in apartment fire in Connersville

CONNERSVILLE — Five people, including a firefighter, were injured in an apartment fire in Connersville early Sunday morning.

Connersville Fire Department said they received an alarm for a structure fire at 3507 N. Grand Avenue around 5:17 a.m. It was initially reported that several people were trapped in 2nd story apartments.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire from a first story apartment that was starting to spread to the 2nd story. Crews began searching for people and tackling the fire.

All eight units in the apartment were empty. Other crews found one resident from the apartment the fire originated from standing outside. They were flown to Eskenazi Burn Center.

The department said two other people were transported to the hospital from minor injuries caused by jumping from the 2nd story balcony to escape the fire. One other person was transported for smoke inhalation and one firefighter was transported for minor injuries.

"Firefighters did an excellent job containing the fire to the 2 units and preventing spread to the remainder on the building," the department said in a press release.

At this time, the fire is still under investigation.