5-year-old boy drowns at Woodland Springs pool in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A 5-year-old boy drowned Saturday evening at a pool in Bloomington

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Woodland Springs pool, located at 3111 South Leonard Springs Road, on reports of a 5-year-old boy unresponsive in the pool at around 7:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, medical and fire personnel were actively performing CPR on the child. The child was transported to IU Health Bloomington Hospital as a trauma alert, where he later died.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses at the scene. A preliminary investigation shows no evidence of a crime.

