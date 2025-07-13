5-year-old boy rescued from apartment fire on northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A 5-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being rescued from a fire that broke out in an apartment, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Crews responded to Seven Pointe Apartments on the northeast side of Indianapolis at around 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

A woman had called 911 after waking up to heavy black smoke.

Investigators say the woman was able to get out of the building, but her child was still inside.

Firefighters found the boy sleeping inside. Investigators say his bedroom door was closed, which blocked the smoke and kept him safe.

IFD said this incident serves as a reminder to "close before you doze."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.