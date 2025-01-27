$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (Jan. 26, 2025) — A $50,000 winning Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket was purchased in Indianapolis on Saturday.

According to a press release, the winning ticket was purchased at Meijer Store #134 located at 5325 E. Southport Rd. in Indianapolis.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Jan. 25, are: 8-15-17-53-66 with the Powerball of 14.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday, Jan. 27, is an estimated $56 million.

