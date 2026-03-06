Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
50 residents displaced after fire at Danville apartment complex

Danville Fire Department
DANVILLE — A fire displaced 50 residents at senior apartment complex, Lakeview Place, in Danville Friday morning.

According to the Danville Fire Department, Crews responded to 1570 East Main Street at approximately 10:42 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a working fire and launched an aggressive interior attack while simultaneously searching the structure. The fire was brought under control at approximately 11:24 a.m.

All 50 occupants were safely evacuated. Minor injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Multiple agencies assisted at the scene, including Brownsburg, Avon, Wayne Township, Speedway, Liberty Township, Pittsboro, and Plainfield fire departments.

The Danville Fire Department is reminding residents to ensure they have working smoke alarms and a home fire escape plan.

