500 Bigs by the Indy 500, Big Brothers Big Sisters is pushing for more mentors to sign up

WRTV is not using the last names of the subjects in this story because they are minors and for their privacy.

INDIANAPOLIS — Earlier this month Big Brothers Big Sisters Central Indiana announced a new push to get more mentors to sign up.

Their goal is to get 500 “Bigs” to sign up by the Indy 500.

Right now, there are more than a thousand kids waiting for a match here in Central Indiana.

BBBS BBBS has a goal to get 500 Bigs to sign up by the Indy 500.

WRTV talked to three boys about what they wanted to do with their future mentor.

“I like to play video games and other stuff,” Isaiah said.

“I want to go to swim and go somewhere fun,” Cayden said.

“I like to play football or basketball racing at school and at recess and I'm in second grade and I like and I like to eat pizza,” Landon said.

Isaiah, Cayden and Landon are all “littles” in Big Brothers Big Sisters.

All three of their moms signed them up for the mentorship program for a new perspective on life.

“I wanted him to see what an example of a strong man someone that can help him guide him a little bit you know take him places showing things giving the different perspective,” Isaiah’s mom said.

“I think it's important just so that he can have that male mentor so he can learn from and just build a relationship with,” Landon’s mom said.

“I heard that this was another way to encourage kids to do well in this world another point of view from an adult to help them navigate through life,” Cayden’s mom said.

The requirements for being a big in the Big Brothers Big Sister Program are to be at least 19 years old, pass a background check and be able to meet with your little 2 to 4 times a month for a year.

Some of the boys have been waiting for quite some time for their mentor match.

“And that's OK cause I want the organization to take their time and place the children you know safely with people that match their personalities,” Cayden’s mom said.

The impact a big has on a little in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program is huge.

According to the organization kids in the program are 46% less likely to use illegal drugs, 52% less likely to skip school and 27% less likely to use alcohol.

As of March 27, 176 people have applied to become Bigs.

You can learn more about how to sign up to be a mentor here.

Hear from Matches of the Year here.