500 Festival extends racing spirit with virtual fitness challenge

INDIANAPOLIS — The 500 festival is keeping competition alive past the month of May.

Participants are challenged to complete 250 or 500 miles of physical activity over a course of five months through a virtual challenge.

Fitness lovers can choose between the Indianapolis 500 Mile Challenge, which is the same mileage NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers complete in the Indianapolis 500, or the Gasoline Alley 250 Mile Challenge.

Participants may conquer this mileage by running, walking, wheeling, rolling, swimming, cycling, attending fitness classes, and engaging in various other activities. Mileage is logged on an online platform where participants can track their progress and see how they stack up to others.

Mile logging for the challenges will kick off on June 1 with a completion date of October 31.

Individuals can also register their own fundraising team on behalf of a charity of their choice during the registration process. Funds raised will support a variety of nonprofit organizations, including the 500 Festival Foundation, which provides free education, health, and leadership development programs that impact the lives of 100,000 youth and families each year.

Registration for both challenges is now open and costs $65. Everyone who registers will receive t-shirt, finisher medal, hat, a customizable and printable PDF challenge bib and finisher certificate, and virtual badges.

Each participant will be invited to a participant-only private Facebook group.

Registration is open until June 30. Those interested can sign up here.

