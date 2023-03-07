Watch Now
$50K winning Powerball ticket sold at southeast Indy gas station

Keith Srakocic/AP
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Saturday's jackpot projected winnings of an estimated $825 million is the fifth-highest in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 3:51 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 15:52:50-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at a gas station on the southeast side of Indianapolis in Monday night's drawing.

The ticket was purchased at a Speedway located at 5945 E. Stop 11 Rd.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, March 6 are: 2-13-29-58-69 with the Powerball of 4. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

The ticket holder should contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, March 8, is an estimated $31 million.

