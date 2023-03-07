$50K winning Powerball ticket sold at southeast Indy gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at a gas station on the southeast side of Indianapolis in Monday night's drawing.

The ticket was purchased at a Speedway located at 5945 E. Stop 11 Rd.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, March 6 are: 2-13-29-58-69 with the Powerball of 4. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

The ticket holder should contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, March 8, is an estimated $31 million.