$50K winning Powerball ticket sold in Crawfordsville

Keith Srakocic/AP
Powerball
Posted at 7:04 PM, Mar 14, 2023
MONTGOMERY CO. — A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Kroger in Crawfordsville in Monday night's drawing.

The ticket was purchased at a Kroge located at 1660 Crawfordsville Square Dr.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, March 13 are: 3-10-24-46-63 with the Powerball of 4. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

The ticket holder should contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, March 15, is an estimated $63 million.

