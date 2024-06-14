51-year-old bicyclist struck, killed by semi-truck on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 51-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a semi-truck on Indy's northeast side Thursday night.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of N. Keystone Ave. on a report of a crash.

Police said the crash involved a bicyclist and a semi-truck.

Upon further investigation, police learned that the bicyclist fell off their bike into the roadway.

The driver of the semi attempted to swerve and miss the bicyclist but ultimately made contact.

The bicyclist, identified by the Marion County Coroner as Charles L. Moore, 51, died on the scene.

The driver of the semi submitted to a blood draw, as is standard within IMPD policy.