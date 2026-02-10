54-year-old man dies following house fire in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — The death of a 54-year-old Taylorsville man remains under investigation following a house fire Monday afternoon in Bartholomew County.

According to the Bartholomew Sheriff's Office, at approximately 3 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 1800 block of West 650 North regarding a reported structure fire. Callers informed dispatch that a large amount of smoke was coming from the residence.

Upon arrival, a deputy from the Sheriff's Office and a patrolman from the Edinburgh Police Department attempted to make entry into the residence to check for any residents in the home, however they were repelled by heavy smoke.

Members of German Township Volunteer Fire Department, Edinburgh Fire Department and Columbus Township Fire Department began fighting the fire.

As fire personnel were working the fire, a male victim later identified as Mark Streeval, 54, of Taylorsville was located in a back bedroom of the residence. Due to conditions inside the residence, the victim had to be rescued from the home through a window.

Streeval was initially found to have no pulse, however a pulse was regained after on-scene medical intervention. He was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital by ambulance then later airlifted to Eskenazi Hospital, where he later died while continuing to receive treatment.

The joint investigation involving the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office, Fire Investigators from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the Bartholomew County Fire Inspector is ongoing to determine the cause and manner of the fire.

The cause and manner of death also remains under investigation.