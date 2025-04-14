58-year-old killed in crash involving a dump truck in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, INDIANA — A 58-year-old man was killed in a crash involving a dump truck in Hancock County on Monday morning, officials said.

According to a news release, officers were called to the intersection of County Road 50 West and State Road 234, southeast of Fortville, for a crash involving a dump truck and a van.

From the preliminary investigation, deputies learned a Freightliner dump truck was traveling north on County Road 50 West. The dump truck pulled into the intersection and hit the Chevrolet van that was traveling west on State Road 234, with the van having the right of way.

The driver of the van, 58-year-old William Bunnell of Lapel, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck, an adult male, was not injured in the crash and cooperated with officers, submitting to alcohol and drug testing.

At this time, deputies said they do not believe drugs or alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

State Road 234 was closed over two hours while officers conducted their investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.