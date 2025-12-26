6 hospitalized, 2 pets died following Christmas morning house fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Six people, including two children, have been hospitalized following a house fire on the east side of Indianapolis on Christmas morning, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

IFD says crews were dispatched to 8625 Beechwood Ave at 9:13 a.m.

The grandmother told IFD that the family was asleep when the fire broke out. She was awakened by the smell of smoke and the sound of smoke alarms. She then noticed heavy fire on the front porch that had already extended to the second floor. She yelled for everyone to get out, IFD said.

The family evacuated the home to the backyard. IFD said the father noticed one of the children, a five-year-old, was still inside and went back inside to retrieve them. He found the child on the second floor and made it out.

IFD said the fire was under control at 9:53 a.m. IFD rescued three dogs, but one dog and one cat died in the fire. IFD said there are still two dogs unaccounted for.

Four adults and two children were taken to hospitals for treatment. IFD reported one of the children to be in serious condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.