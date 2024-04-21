Watch Now
6 residents displaced by house fire on city’s west side

Posted at 4:43 PM, Apr 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-21 16:43:11-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Six people were displaced following a residence fire on the west side of Indianapolis Sunday.

Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the 3600 block of West Michigan Street at around 12 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire showing from a two-story home. The fire was put out within 30 minutes.

According to IFD, the home was evacuated safely. No residents or firefighters were injured in this incident.

IFD says the cause of the fire is still be investigated.

