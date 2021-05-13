Watch
6-year-old struck by stray bullet meets EMS crew who saved her life

Bri'Alle McNeil met the Pike Township EMS crew who rushed her to Riley last year
A 6-year-old girl who was struck by a stray bullet shot into her home last year met the EMS crew who rushed her to Riley Hospital for Children and saved her life.
Posted at 2:21 PM, May 13, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — A bullet fired from outside an apartment on the northwest side of Indianapolis struck a little girl as she was sleeping inside six months ago. Her mother acted quickly right alongside emergency workers from Pike Township, and the 6-year-old's life was saved.

On Thursday, Angel McNeil and her daughter Bri'Alle McNeil had a chance to say thank you in person to the first responders that helped save her life.

It's rare EMS crews and the people they treat get to meet again after a patient is dropped off at a hospital, but Angel is grateful for the reunion.

"We just want to say thank you to them, so much, for the love and support from Pike Township, from the community just in general, and just thank them," Angel said.

Bri'Alle underwent several surgeries and treatments at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health following the shooting. She has since made a full recovery.

