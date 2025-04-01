$600 million redevelopment kicks off at Circle Centre Mall: Here's What to Expect

INDIANAPOLIS — What some may call a long-awaited transformation is underway at the Circle Centre Mall in downtown Indianapolis.

Hendricks Commercial Properties — known for projects like Bottleworks District and Ironworks at Keystone — released plans for the $600 million redevelopment project that aims to create a dynamic, mixed-use, open-air destination.

The redevelopment will start with an extensive design phase. Conceptual renderings showcase the mall’s future, highlighting significant changes.

The project will introduce 400,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, and entertainment space, along with 100,000 square feet of office space, 300 residential units, and 100,000 square feet of outdoor public space.

The redevelopment will occur in two phases, with the first phase slated for completion in 2030.

Hendricks Commercial Properties is collaborating with the City of Indianapolis and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) on this vision.

“Our goal is to create the true heart of the city—a place that brings energy to downtown Indianapolis every day, not just during major events,” said Rob Gerbitz, CEO of Hendricks Commercial Properties. “We’re transforming a traditional enclosed mall into an open, pedestrian-friendly destination that fosters connection, activity, and a vibrant urban culture. As we navigate this redevelopment, we appreciate the community’s patience and support. This project is about shaping the future of downtown and creating new opportunities for residents, businesses, and visitors alike.”

Road Closures

Beginning April 1, 2025, the south block of Circle Centre Mall—located between Illinois and Meridian Streets, and Maryland and Georgia Streets—will close to prepare for construction, including the closure of the skywalk that connects to the Omni Severin Hotel. All tenants in this area have vacated to facilitate the redevelopment.

