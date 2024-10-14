67-year-old man dies in apartment fire on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 67-year-old man is dead after being found in a burning apartment on the south side of Indianapolis on Sunday.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews were dispatched to Crestwood Village Apartments located at 8807 Madison Ave just before 1 p.m.

The department said the apartment manager entered an apartment after hearing the smoke alarm and receiving no response from the resident. She and another worker used a small fire extinguisher to put out the fire and found the resident unresponsive.



The victim, a 67-year-old man, was pronounced deceased.

The department preliminarily believes the fire was caused by improper use of smoking materials

The incident reportedly marks the 5th fire fatality in the IFD service district this year.

