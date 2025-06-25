68-year-old woman, 4-year-old struck, killed by farm tractor in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY — A tractor accident in Jackson County claimed the life of a 68-year-old woman and 4-year-old boy over the weekend.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, on June 23, at approximately 7:40 p.m., police responded to reports of a serious accident in Redding Township. Arriving deputies were joined by Jackson County EMS, the Redding Volunteer Fire Department, and the Seymour Fire Department to assist at the scene.

According to authorities, a 68-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy were struck by a farm tractor. The young boy was transported to a local hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival. The elderly woman was airlifted to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries in the early morning hours of June 25.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation.

"Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the family and all involved," said Sheriff Meyer.