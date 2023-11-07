Watch Now
7 displaced after south side Indy apartment fire

Posted at 9:13 PM, Nov 06, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Seven people are displaced after a fire at a south side Indianapolis apartment fire Monday night.

Indianapolis Fire Department said they responded to the fire at South Meridian Court Apartments at 3920 S Meridian St. around 6 p.m.

According to IFD, the fire pushed through the attic. Seven people are now displaced.

An occupant of the apartment told firefighters she heard a loud pop before seeing fire appear on her stove. She and her son then evacuated.

The fire is still under investigation.

